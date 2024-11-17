Intelligent Monitoring Group’s Share Issuance and Purchase Plan

Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited (AU:IMB) has released an update.

Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited has issued 41.7 million ordinary shares at $0.48 each to institutional and sophisticated investors, and is further offering new shares to existing shareholders through a Share Purchase Plan aiming to raise up to $3 million. This strategic move seeks to bolster the company’s financial position and potentially enhance shareholder value.

