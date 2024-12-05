Intelligent Monitoring Group Updates Director’s Securities

Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited (AU:IMB) has released an update.

Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited announced changes to the director Dennison Hambling’s securities interests, revealing an increase in both ordinary shares and performance rights. The director now holds a total of 594,846 fully paid ordinary shares and 10,500,000 performance rights, reflecting strategic exercises and acquisitions under company plans.

