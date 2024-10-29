Intelligent Monitoring Group Revamps Security Market

Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited (AU:IMB) has released an update.

Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited is re-entering the security guarding market with its subsidiaries, ADT Security and Signature Security Group, using cutting-edge video technology. This innovative approach aims to enhance real-time monitoring and improve response times, offering a proactive solution to crime prevention. By integrating advanced cameras into their security protocols, they aim to provide cost-effective and continuous protection for properties across Australasia.

