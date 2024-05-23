News & Insights

Intelligent Monitoring Group Plans Strategic Acquisitions

May 23, 2024 — 08:09 pm EDT

Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited (AU:IMB) has released an update.

Shares of Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited (IMB) have been placed on a trading halt at their request, as the company prepares to announce two strategic acquisitions and a related equity fundraising effort. The halt will remain until the market is informed or until trading resumes on May 28, 2024. This strategic move aims to position IMB for future growth, with details soon to be disclosed to the market.

