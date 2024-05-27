Intelligent Monitoring Group Plans Acquisitions

Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited (AU:IMB) has released an update.

Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited has announced its intention to acquire ACG Integration Pty Ltd and Everjazz Pty Ltd, and is planning a capital raise to fund these acquisitions. The details are provided in an investor presentation that excludes any offer or financial advice and highlights that past performance is not indicative of future results. The company advises that the presentation contains forward-looking statements and should not be solely relied upon for investment decisions.

