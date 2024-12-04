Intelligent Monitoring Group Lists New Shares on ASX

Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited (AU:IMB) has released an update.

Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited has announced the quotation of 7,663,506 new ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, effective December 5, 2024. This issuance is part of a previously announced transaction, potentially influencing the company’s market activity. Investors may find this development crucial as it could impact Intelligent Monitoring Group’s stock performance.

