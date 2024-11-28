Intelligent Monitoring Group Lists New Shares on ASX

Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited (AU:IMB) has released an update.

Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited has announced the quotation of 3,448,276 fully paid ordinary shares on the ASX, marking a significant development for shareholders. This move could potentially influence the company’s stock activity and attract interest from investors looking for growth opportunities.

