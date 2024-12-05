News & Insights

Intelligent Monitoring Group Lists 500k Shares on ASX

December 05, 2024 — 05:04 pm EST

Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited (AU:IMB) has released an update.

Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited has announced the quotation of 500,000 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This new issuance is set to attract the interest of investors looking to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the monitoring technology sector. The move demonstrates the company’s strategic efforts to enhance its market presence and shareholder value.

