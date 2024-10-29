News & Insights

Intelligent Monitoring Group Eyes Growth with Strategic Moves

October 29, 2024 — 12:08 am EDT

Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited (AU:IMB) has released an update.

Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited (ASX: IMB) is poised for growth in FY2025, following a strategic internal transformation and key acquisitions. The company reported a 66% increase in operating cash flow compared to the previous corresponding period, driven by its expanding commercial and residential security services. With the Australian 3G sunset approaching, IMG is focusing on its line growth strategy and the launch of an innovative wireless alarm system for homes.

