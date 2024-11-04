Intelligent Monitoring Group Announces Trading Halt

Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited (AU:IMB) has released an update.

Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited has announced a trading halt on its securities as it prepares to make an announcement regarding a proposed equity raising. The halt will remain in effect until the market announcement is made or normal trading resumes on November 7, 2024. Investors eagerly await further details on the company’s strategic financial move.

For further insights into AU:IMB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.