Intelligent Monitoring Group Announces Trading Halt

November 04, 2024 — 05:49 pm EST

Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited (AU:IMB) has released an update.

Intelligent Monitoring Group Limited has announced a trading halt on its securities as it prepares to make an announcement regarding a proposed equity raising. The halt will remain in effect until the market announcement is made or normal trading resumes on November 7, 2024. Investors eagerly await further details on the company’s strategic financial move.

