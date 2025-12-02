Intelligent Devices Segment Drives Emerson: Can the Momentum Sustain?

Emerson Electric Co. EMR is benefiting from the persistent strength in its Intelligent Devices segment. Within the segment, the company is witnessing solid momentum in the Final Control business, supported by a strong demand environment across power end markets. Sales from this business increased 4% year over year in fiscal 2025 (ended September 2025).



Robust growth across the Americas and Asia, the Middle East & Africa regions is aiding Emerson’s Measurement & Analytical business. Sales from the business rose 2% year over year in the fiscal year. The Discrete Automation business’ sales increased 1% year over year in fiscal 2025, driven by solid momentum in the Americas region. However, softness in the Safety & Productivity business, owing to tepid demand for its products, remains concerning. Sales from the business declined 2% in the fiscal year.



Apart from this, EMR’s Software and Control segment is well positioned to benefit from solid growth in its AspenTech unit and strength in the power and process end markets. Given the strength across the majority of its businesses, Emerson expects net sales to increase approximately 5.5% year over year in fiscal 2026 (ended September 2026). Underlying sales are also anticipated to grow about 4% year over year in the same period.

Segment Snapshot of EMR’s Peers

As one of Emerson’s peers, Ingersoll Rand Inc. IR is benefiting from strong orders across its product portfolio of industrial vacuums, blowers and compressors, which drove Ingersoll's Industrial Technologies & Services segment. The segment’s revenues totaled $1.54 billion, up 5% year over year in the third quarter of 2025.



Another peer, Flowserve Corp. FLS is experiencing strength in the Pump Division segment. Strength in the aftermarket business, driven by a strong demand for products and services, is a prime catalyst for the Flowserve Pump Division segment’s growth. Its revenues totaled $800.3 million in the third quarter of 2025, up 2.3% year over year.

EMR’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Emerson have gained 1.8% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 0.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, EMR is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14X, below the industry’s average of 21.68X. Emerson carries a Value Score of D.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EMR’s fiscal 2026 earnings has inched down 0.3% over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Emerson currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flowserve Corporation (FLS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.