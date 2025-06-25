Intelligent Bio, Spjotgard Drive Shift To Non-Invasive Fingerprint Drug Testing In Scandinavia

(RTTNews) - Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (INBS) announced Wednesday the rapid expansion of its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System across Sweden, Norway, and Denmark through its partnership with Spjotgard, a Scandinavian distributor focused on modern drug testing solutions.

Spjotgard, founded in 2021, has established a strong market presence and positioned INBS' fingerprint-based testing system as a flagship product in response to rising demand for non-invasive, hygienic, and efficient drug testing methods.

The system is being adopted in sectors including workplace safety, education, construction, logistics, and criminal justice.

The technology uses fingerprint sweat for rapid, on-site drug screening, with results delivered in under 10 minutes, offering a discreet alternative to traditional urine or saliva tests.

According to INBS, this approach reduces discomfort, improves dignity, and enhances operational efficiency.

Interest in Finland is growing, while Spjotgard plans to aggressively expand into Norway, supported by partnerships with companies involved in alcohol testing and drug detection services.

Doug Heath, VP of Global Sales at INBS, said the collaboration is helping drive a global shift toward progressive and dignified drug testing policies, with Scandinavia—particularly Sweden—emerging as a model region for adoption.

With over 450 accounts in 24 countries, INBS continues to scale its non-invasive drug screening technology as a modern solution for employers globally.

Currently, INBS is trading at $1.70, down by 3.93 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.