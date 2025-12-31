Markets
INBS

Intelligent Bio Solutions Stock Surges 188% On New Manufacturing Partnership

December 31, 2025 — 04:24 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (INBS) shares jumped 187.68%, trading at $11.80, up $7.70, after the company announced a new manufacturing partnership aimed at strengthening global production capabilities and improving margins.

The stock rallied sharply following news that Intelligent Bio Solutions has entered into a strategic agreement with a manufacturing partner to expand capacity, enhance operational efficiency, and support global supply chain execution for its biologics and vaccine products.

On the day of the announcement, INBS opened near $4.10, rallied to an intraday high above $12.00, and reached a low of $4.05, compared to its previous close of $4.10. The stock trades on the Nasdaq.

Trading volume was far exceeding the stock's average daily volume, reflecting strong investor response tied to the partnership news.

Intelligent Bio Solutions' 52-week range is approximately $1.50 - $13.10, highlighting significant volatility tied to company developments and strategic news flow.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

