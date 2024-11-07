Intelligent Bio Solutions reports Q1 EPS (70c) vs. ($12.84) last year

Reports Q1 revenue $0.87M vs. $0.79M last year. “We’ve kicked off another strong year with 10% growth in our first quarter compared to the previous year, marking our fourth consecutive quarter of year-on-year growth. As our active accounts continue to grow, so do our cartridge sales, which have surpassed our reader revenue. This shift improves our margins and strengthens our business foundation,” said Harry Simeonidis, President and CEO of Intelligent Bio Solutions (INBS). “With clinical testing now complete, we’re on track to submit our 510(k) package to the FDA by the end of the calendar year. We look forward to sharing our clinical results soon, with our pharmacokinetic study results expected in November. These findings are anticipated to confirm sweat’s viability as a drug screening method.”

