Intelligent Bio Solutions Releases Business Operations Presentation

December 03, 2024 — 05:47 pm EST

Intelligent Bio Solutions ( (INBS) ) just unveiled an update.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. has released a presentation outlining its business operations, which is now accessible through the Investors section on their website. This presentation aims to provide insights into the company’s ongoing activities and strategic direction, appealing to those interested in staying informed about market developments.

