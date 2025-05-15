Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. Reports Significant Growth Across Global Operations with Over 450 Active Accounts and Expansion into New Sectors

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. reports significant account growth and expansion in new sectors, enhancing its drug screening technology's global presence.

Quiver AI Summary

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (INBS), a medical technology company focused on rapid, non-invasive testing solutions, announced significant growth in its operations, with over 450 active accounts and the addition of 35 new accounts in fiscal Q3. The company’s Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System, which analyzes fingerprint sweat to detect recent drug use in under ten minutes, is gaining popularity in safety-critical industries such as manufacturing, transport, and mining. Recent expansions include entry into the luxury marine sector in Europe and new testing programs in Australia. INBS is enhancing its distributor network, now spanning 19 countries, to facilitate international growth. The company's advancements position it well for potential entry into the U.S. market.

Potential Positives

The total number of active accounts has surpassed 450, highlighting significant customer acquisition and business growth.

Successful expansion into new sectors, such as luxury marine and waste management, demonstrating versatility and market adaptability.

International distributor network now spans 19 countries, facilitating localized support and enhanced market access.

Continued growth in core industries, including manufacturing and logistics, reinforces the company’s strong position within safety-critical markets.

Potential Negatives

While the company touts growth and expansion, the reliance on forward-looking statements could imply a lack of current concrete achievements, which may raise concerns among investors about the reliability of these projections.



The press release does not provide any financial performance metrics, which is critical information for investors to assess the company's current standing and future prospects.



Global expansion efforts might expose the company to additional regulatory challenges and market uncertainties, especially when entering diverse sectors and regions without detailing risk mitigation strategies.

FAQ

What recent growth has Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. experienced?

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. surpassed 450 active accounts and added 35 new accounts in fiscal Q3 2025.

What is the Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System?

This system detects recent drug use through fingerprint sweat analysis, providing results in under ten minutes.

Which sectors is INBS expanding into?

INBS is expanding into sectors such as luxury marine, waste and recycling, and retail in Australia.

How many countries does INBS have a distributor network in?

INBS's global distributor network spans 19 countries, enhancing localized support and market access.

What markets is INBS targeting for future growth?

INBS is targeting high-demand markets including the multi-billion-dollar U.S. market for its testing solutions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$INBS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 6 institutional investors add shares of $INBS stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



NEW YORK, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: INBS) ("INBS" or the "Company"), a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions, today announced recent growth highlights across its global operations, driven by new account acquisitions, expansion into new testing areas and sectors, and continued penetration into safety-critical industries.





The Company’s total number of active accounts has surpassed 450, with 35 new accounts added in fiscal Q3 alone. INBS’ Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System, which detects recent drug use in under ten minutes through fingerprint sweat analysis, continues to gain traction for its speed, portability, and ease of use. This latest growth aligns with INBS’ strategic localization and international expansion plans, targeting high-demand markets.







Recent commercial milestones include:









Continued growth across core industries – manufacturing, transport, logistics, engineering and mining.











Continued growth across core industries – manufacturing, transport, logistics, engineering and mining.



Expansion into new sectors and global regions:







o Entry into the luxury marine sector in Europe, where remote testing capabilities support yacht-based operations.





o Expansion into regional and remote testing programs in Australia.





o New adoption within Australia’s waste and recycling sector, including pre-employment and for-cause testing.





o Penetration into the retail sector in Australia, including a major e-commerce brand.







Plans are underway to introduce a collected testing service, providing further flexibility for high-volume customers.







Additionally, INBS is strengthening its distributor ecosystem to support sustained international growth. The Company’s global distributor network now spans 19 countries through 18 partners, enabling localized support and faster market access.







"Traditional testing methods aren’t keeping up with operational demands – our solution is," said Doug Heath, Vice President of Global Sales at Intelligent Bio Solutions. "Industries are moving quickly to adopt a system that’s fast, diverse in its capabilities, and easy to implement."







These latest growth milestones build on the Company’s strategic expansion efforts across high-potential industries and regions. With over 450 active accounts and adoption across 24 countries, INBS continues to scale its global footprint and extend the reach of its fingerprint sweat-based testing system. These commercial developments strengthen the Company’s foundation ahead of its planned entry into the multi-billion-dollar U.S. market.







About Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.











Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) is a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions. The Company believes that its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System will revolutionize portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields. Designed as a hygienic and cost-effective system, the test screens for the recent use of drugs commonly found in the workplace, including opiates, cocaine, methamphetamine, and cannabis. With sample collection in seconds and results in under ten minutes, this technology would be a valuable tool for employers in safety-critical industries. The Company’s current customer segments outside the US include construction, manufacturing and engineering, transport and logistics firms, mining, drug treatment organizations, and coroners.





For more information, visit: http://www.ibs.inc/







Forward-Looking Statements







Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.’s ability to successfully develop and commercialize its drug and diagnostic tests, realize commercial benefit from its partnerships and collaborations, and secure regulatory approvals, among others. Although Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology, including “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “intends,” “potential,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “approximately” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, included in Intelligent Bio Solutions’ public filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. Intelligent Bio Solutions undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.







Company Contact







Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.





info@ibs.inc





LinkedIn | Twitter







Investor & Media Contact







Valter Pinto, Managing Director





KCSA Strategic Communications





PH: (212) 896-1254





INBS@kcsa.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.