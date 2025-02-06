Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. Reports 32.6% Surge in Gross Profit Amid Strategic Growth Initiatives

Intelligent Bio Solutions forecasts a 32.6% profit increase, driven by higher-margin cartridge sales and market expansion efforts.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. announced preliminary unaudited financial results for the second quarter and six months ending December 31, 2024, reporting anticipated revenues of approximately $0.61 million for the quarter and $1.48 million for the six-month period, with gross profits expected to rise by 32.6% to $0.57 million. The increase in profitability is attributed to higher-margin sales of cartridges used in their Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System, which is expected to drive long-term growth. The company has submitted a 510(k) premarket notification to the FDA, positioning itself to enter the U.S. drug screening market in 2025, and is expanding its market presence through strategic partnerships. The management highlighted a year-on-year revenue growth of 23%, supported by a growing customer base and international expansion efforts.

Potential Positives

Gross profit expected to surge by 32.6%, indicating strong financial performance and effective business strategies.

Anticipated gross profit margin to increase to 38.5%, reflecting a shift to higher-margin cartridge sales that enhance profitability.

Successful submission of the 510(k) premarket notification to the FDA, paving the way for entry into the lucrative U.S. drug screening market in 2025.

Expansion of U.S. and international market presence through strategic partnerships, poised to enhance brand awareness and business opportunities.

Potential Negatives

Preliminary unaudited revenue figures indicate relatively low revenue generation, with only $0.61 million reported for the fiscal second quarter, which may raise concerns about the company's overall financial health and market penetration.

The mention of forward-looking statements and associated risks suggests uncertainty in achieving future goals, including regulatory approvals and commercial benefits from partnerships, which could affect investor confidence.

The company is not yet recognized in the multi-billion-dollar U.S. drug screening market, which poses a challenge for growth and market acceptance as it awaits FDA approval for its product.

FAQ

What is the expected gross profit increase for Intelligent Bio Solutions?

The gross profit is expected to increase by 32.6% from $0.43 million to $0.57 million for the six months ended December 31, 2024.

How much revenue did Intelligent Bio Solutions generate in Q2?

The company reported approximately $0.61 million in unaudited revenue for the fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2024.

What drives the profitability of Intelligent Bio Solutions?

Higher-margin cartridge sales are driving profitability and long-term growth for Intelligent Bio Solutions.

What significant submission did Intelligent Bio Solutions make to the FDA?

The company submitted a 510(k) premarket notification for its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System.

What are Intelligent Bio Solutions' expansion plans?

The company plans to expand its market presence both in the U.S. and internationally through strategic partnerships and FDA submissions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire.

$INBS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $INBS stock to their portfolio, and 3 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: INBS) (“INBS” or the “Company”), a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions, today announced its preliminary unaudited selected financial results for the fiscal second quarter and six months ended December 31, 2024.







For the fiscal 2025 second quarter and six-month period, the Company anticipates:









The anticipated increase in gross profit and gross profit margin is driven by the Company's ongoing efforts to maximize recurring revenue from the sale of cartridges used in its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System. Cartridge sales are expected to continue to outpace reader sales, serving as a primary source of recurring revenue with a higher profit margin. The sustained growth in gross profit and gross profit margin supports INBS' long-term financial stability and expansion.













“Our strong financial performance underscores the momentum we are building. Despite quarterly fluctuations, our total calendar year revenue grew 23% year-on-year, reflecting our sustained upward trajectory. More importantly, our strategic focus on higher-margin cartridge sales is driving a significant 11-point expansion in gross profit margin, reinforcing the strength of our business model,” said Harry Simeonidis, President and CEO at Intelligent Bio Solutions. “As we continue scaling, our growing base of 400+ accounts and international expansion efforts position us for sustained profitability and long-term success.”







During the fiscal second quarter, the Company submitted its 510(k) premarket notification to the FDA for its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System and strengthened its market reach through strategic partnerships. The Company's 510(k) submission represented a key achievement as it plans to enter the multi-billion-dollar U.S. drug screening market in 2025. The strategic partnerships are expected to increase opportunities for the Company in the U.S. market and internationally, with a focus on expanding brand awareness of the Company and leveraging its proprietary fingerprint sweat-based drug screening technology to address evolving workplace and law enforcement drug testing needs in key regions.





The preliminary unaudited revenue results for the fiscal second quarter and the six months ended December 31, 2024, are based on information available to management as of the date of this press release and are, therefore, subject to adjustments based on the Company's completion of its quarter-end financial close process. The Company expects to disclose financial results for the fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2024, in its upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, expected to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission during the week commencing February 10, 2025.







Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) is a medical technology company delivering innovative, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions. The Company believes that its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System will revolutionize portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields. Designed as a hygienic and cost-effective system, the test screens for the recent use of drugs commonly found in the workplace, including opiates, cocaine, methamphetamine, and cannabis. With sample collection in seconds and results in under ten minutes, this technology would be a valuable tool for employers in safety-critical industries. The Company’s current customer segments outside the US include construction, manufacturing and engineering, transport and logistics firms, drug treatment organizations, and coroners.





For more information, visit: http://www.ibs.inc/







Forward-Looking Statements







Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.’s ability to successfully develop and commercialize its drug and diagnostic tests, realize commercial benefit from its partnerships and collaborations, and secure regulatory approvals, among others. Although Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology, including “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “intends,” “potential,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “approximately” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, included in Intelligent Bio Solutions’ public filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. Intelligent Bio Solutions undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.







