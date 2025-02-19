Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. Announces Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. announces an underwritten public offering of common stock, subject to market conditions.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. has announced it will begin an underwritten public offering of its common stock, with all shares being offered by the company itself. The offering is subject to market conditions and may be adjusted in size and terms, with no guarantee of completion. Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. will serve as the sole bookrunning manager for the offering, which is being conducted under a previously filed shelf registration statement. The company, known for its rapid, non-invasive drug testing technologies, highlights its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System that analyzes fingerprint sweat for drug use in workplace settings. A preliminary prospectus and additional details will be filed with the SEC and made available to interested parties. The press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the company's future performance and initiatives.

Potential Positives

The company is initiating an underwritten public offering, indicating potential for raising capital to support its growth and expansion initiatives.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. is leveraging its existing SEC registration statement, which streamlines the process for the public offering.

The announcement underscores the company's commitment to enhancing its innovative, non-invasive testing solutions, which could further solidify its market position.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of an underwritten public offering may signal potential cash flow issues or a need for additional capital, which could raise concerns among investors about the company's financial stability.

The lack of assurance regarding the completion, size, or terms of the offering may create uncertainty in the market and affect investor confidence.

Forward-looking statements indicate reliance on uncertain future developments, which might suggest potential challenges in successfully commercializing their products and achieving expected outcomes.

FAQ

What is the purpose of Intelligent Bio Solutions' public offering?

The public offering aims to raise capital by selling shares of common stock to support the company's initiatives.

Who is managing the underwritten public offering?

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. is acting as the sole bookrunning manager for the public offering.

When was the registration statement for the offering filed?

The shelf registration statement was filed with the SEC on April 8, 2022, and declared effective on April 20, 2022.

What technology does Intelligent Bio Solutions offer?

The company provides non-invasive testing solutions, including the Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System for analyzing drug use.

How can interested parties obtain the prospectus for the offering?

The preliminary prospectus and accompanying documents will be available on the SEC website and can be requested from Ladenburg Thalmann.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: INBS) (the “Company”) a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions, today announced that it is commencing an underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.





Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. is acting as the sole bookrunning manager for the offering.





The offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 8, 2022, and declared effective by the SEC on April 20, 2022.





A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering, when available, may also be obtained by contacting Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. at Attn: Prospectus Department, 640 Fifth Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10019 or by e-mail at





prospectus@ladenburg.com





.







This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.









About Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.







Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) is a medical technology company delivering innovative, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions. The Company believes that its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System will transform portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields. Designed as a hygienic and cost-effective system, the test screens for the recent use of drugs commonly found in the workplace, including opiates, cocaine, methamphetamine, and cannabis. With sample collection in seconds and results in under ten minutes, this technology would be a valuable tool for employers in safety-critical industries. The Company’s current customer segments outside the US include construction, manufacturing and engineering, transport and logistics firms, drug treatment organizations, and coroners. For more information, visit: http://www.ibs.inc







Forward-Looking Statements:







Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.’s ability to successfully consummate the proposed transaction described in this press release, develop and commercialize its drug and diagnostic tests, realize commercial benefit from its partnerships and collaborations, and secure regulatory approvals, among others. Although Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology, including “believes,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “intends,” “potential,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “approximately” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, included in Intelligent Bio Solutions’ public filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. Intelligent Bio Solutions undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.







Company Contact:







Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.





info@ibs.inc





LinkedIn | Twitter







Investor & Media Contact:







Valter Pinto, Managing Director





KCSA Strategic Communications





PH: (212) 896-1254





INBS@kcsa.com



