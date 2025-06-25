Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. and Spjotgard Partner to Advance Fingerprint Drug Screening in Scandinavia

Intelligent Bio Solutions partners with Spjotgard to enhance fingerprint drug testing adoption in Scandinavia, addressing rising demand for non-invasive solutions.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. announced a successful partnership with Spjotgard, a Scandinavian distributor, to promote its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System in Sweden, Norway, and Denmark, with interest growing in Finland. Founded in 2021, Spjotgard is positioning INBS' technology as a preferred alternative to traditional testing methods, appealing particularly to sectors concerned with workplace safety and youth drug misuse. The fingerprint-based testing system offers a non-invasive and hygienic solution, delivering results in under 10 minutes, which is increasingly favored over traditional urine tests. As concerns about drug driving and other issues rise, Spjotgard is expanding its presence through collaborations in the region and sees significant potential for growth in Norway. INBS continues to evolve its drug screening technology and aims to scale its solutions across Northern Europe.

Potential Positives

The partnership with Spjotgard is accelerating the adoption of INBS' Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System in key Scandinavian markets.

There is growing interest in fingerprint-based drug testing as a modern and dignified alternative to traditional methods, highlighting an expanding market opportunity for INBS.

INBS' technology offers significant advantages, including rapid results and reduced workplace disruption, making it appealing for a variety of sectors such as logistics, construction, and education.

With over 450 accounts across 24 countries, INBS demonstrates strong market penetration and potential for continued growth in global drug screening technology.

Potential Negatives

The press release contains forward-looking statements that highlight potential risks and uncertainties regarding the company's ability to successfully develop and commercialize its drug and diagnostic tests, which may create investor skepticism.

There is no mention of specific regulatory approvals or milestones achieved, which could raise concerns about the company's progress and its ability to bring its products to market.

The reliance on a partnership with a relatively new distributor, Spjotgard, may raise concerns about the durability and stability of its market strategy, given Spjotgard’s recent establishment in 2021.

FAQ

What is the Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System?

The Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System is a non-invasive testing solution that screens for drug use via fingerprint sweat analysis.

How is INBS partnering with Spjotgard in Scandinavia?

INBS has partnered with Spjotgard to accelerate the adoption of its fingerprint drug testing solutions in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland.

What advantages does fingerprint drug testing offer?

Fingerprint drug testing is hygienic, easy to use, non-invasive, and provides quick results, making it more appealing than traditional methods.

Which sectors are adopting the INBS Drug Screening System?

The system is utilized in logistics, construction, warehousing, education, and the criminal justice sector among others.

How quickly can the Drug Screening System provide results?

The Drug Screening System delivers results in under 10 minutes, making it a fast and efficient testing solution.

NEW YORK, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: INBS) ("INBS" or the "Company"), a medical technology company delivering intelligent, non-invasive drug screening solutions, today announced the success of its ongoing partnership with Spjotgard, an established distributor serving the Scandinavian market. The collaboration is accelerating the adoption of the Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System across Sweden, Norway, and Denmark, with a growing interest in Finland.





Spjotgard, founded in 2021 by a team with deep pharmaceutical expertise, has rapidly developed a strong regional footprint, positioning INBS' fingerprint drug testing technology as its flagship solution in response to rising demand for modern, dignified approaches to drug testing.







"From the very beginning, we've seen strong interest in fingerprint-based testing across the region," said Hans Svensson, joint owner of Spjotgard. "Traditional methods like saliva and urine are still common, but our customers, especially in workplace safety and education, are seeking more hygienic, easy to use and less invasive alternatives. Fingerprint drug testing delivers that while delivering comparable levels of accuracy, saving time and reducing disruption."







INBS’ Drug Screening System is primarily used for random testing, post-incident investigations, and for-cause testing scenarios. Customers appreciate its simplicity and reduced discomfort compared to traditional urine tests, which require invasive observation. INBS’ Drug Screening System is used across logistics, construction, warehousing, education, and the criminal justice sector. In Sweden, growing concern about drug driving incidents and drug misuse among youth is leading organizations to explore more proactive testing strategies.





Spjotgard's presence in the region continues to expand through strategic collaborations with providers of drug-detection dogs and alcohol testing services. This includes a partner that has manufactured and sold evidential alcohol testing instruments to judicial authorities, primarily in the Nordic countries, as well as entry systems for companies with automatic alcohol checks. Spjotgard is actively engaged in customer demonstrations and industry events, primarily in Sweden. Spjotgard sees significant potential in Norway and plans to aggressively target this region in the months ahead.







"Scandinavia is setting a high standard in progressive drug testing policy, particularly Sweden, which is often seen as a model for neighboring countries," said Doug Heath, Vice President of Global Sales at Intelligent Bio Solutions. "Spjotgard's strong market knowledge and trusted relationships make them a valuable partner as we continue to scale across Northern Europe."







INBS' Drug Screening System enables rapid, on-site drug screening using fingerprint sweat, with results delivered in under 10 minutes. Unlike traditional methods that require supervision, third-party administration, or removing staff from the job, INBS' Drug Screening System offers a discreet and efficient solution that is quickly gaining favor among HR teams, health and safety managers, and union representatives in Scandinavia.





With over 450 accounts across 24 countries, INBS continues to advance the evolution of drug screening technology. INBS and Spjotgard are driving a global shift towards more progressive, dignified, and effective drug testing solutions that satisfy the needs of employers in Scandinavia and beyond.







About Spjotgard







Spjotgard is a Scandinavian distributor of workplace drug testing solutions, operating across Sweden, Norway, and Denmark. Founded in 2021 by five part-owners, the company offers strategic solutions to meet the safety and compliance needs of employers, educational institutions, and public sector agencies throughout the region.





As a dynamic start-up, Spjotgard is dedicated to marketing and distributing innovative, high-quality, and market-leading products. Its carefully selected portfolio includes life science solutions and high-tech products for targeted sectors. With a blend of strategic insight and technical expertise, Spjotgard is positioned to deliver exceptional value to its partners and customers.







About Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.







Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) is a medical technology company delivering intelligent, rapid, non-invasive testing solutions. The Company believes that its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System will revolutionize portable testing through fingerprint sweat analysis, which has the potential for broader applications in additional fields. Designed as a hygienic and cost-effective system, the test screens for the recent use of drugs commonly found in the workplace, including opiates, cocaine, methamphetamine, and cannabis. With sample collection in seconds and results in under ten minutes, this technology would be a valuable tool for employers in safety-critical industries. The Company’s current customer segments outside the US include construction, manufacturing and engineering, transport and logistics firms, mining, drug treatment organizations, and coroners.





For more information, visit: https://www.ibs.inc







Forward-Looking Statements:







Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.'s ability to successfully develop and commercialize its drug and diagnostic tests, realize commercial benefit from its partnerships and collaborations, and secure regulatory approvals, among others. Although Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology, including "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "projects," "intends," "potential," "may," "could," "might," "will," "should," "approximately" or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, included in Intelligent Bio Solutions' public filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. Intelligent Bio Solutions undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.







Company Contact:







Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc.





info@ibs.inc







Investor & Media Contact:







Valter Pinto, Managing Director





KCSA Strategic Communications





PH: (212) 896-1254





INBS@kcsa.com



