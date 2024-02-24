Intelligent Bio Solutions (INBS) Price Target Increased by 1100.00% to 113.83

The average one-year price target for Intelligent Bio Solutions (NasdaqCM:INBS) has been revised to 113.83 / share. This is an increase of 1,100.00% from the prior estimate of 9.49 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 72.72 to a high of 158.76 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2,572.11% from the latest reported closing price of 4.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intelligent Bio Solutions. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 36.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to INBS is 0.00%, a decrease of 81.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1,401.08% to 466K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citadel Advisors holds 156K shares representing 7.28% ownership of the company.

Renaissance Technologies holds 148K shares representing 6.87% ownership of the company.

OMERS ADMINISTRATION holds 42K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company.

Two Sigma Investments holds 34K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company.

Two Sigma Securities holds 29K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Background Information

GBS Inc. is on a mission to put the power of non-invasive, real-time diagnostic testing in the hands of patients and their primary health practitioners at point of care. With the world-first Biosensor Platform, GBS Inc. is developing and launching diagnostic tests urgently needed to help eradicate COVID-19 and change the lives of people living with diabetes.

