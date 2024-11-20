Intelligent Bio Solutions Announces Study Results and Stock Sale

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
Intelligent Bio Solutions ( (INBS) ) has provided an announcement.
Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. has released the initial results of its Pharmacokinetic study necessary for an FDA 510(k) submission, which can now be viewed on their website. The company successfully raised approximately $250,802 through a strategic sale of common stock, capitalizing on their At The Market Offering Agreement with Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., showcasing their financial growth and investment potential.
