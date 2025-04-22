Intelligent Bio Solutions Adds Latin American Spanish To Drug Screening System To Expand Reach

(RTTNews) - Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (INBS), Tuesday announced the integration of Latin American Spanish into its Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System, enhancing the system's multilingual functionality and expanding its accessibility across key Spanish-speaking markets.

INBS said the addition of Latin American Spanish complements existing English and Arabic language support, enabling broader adoption of its non-invasive drug screening solution across Latin America, North America, and Europe, where demand for workplace drug testing is growing rapidly.

The company noted that Spanish is the fourth most spoken language globally and the second most spoken in the U.S., making it a strategic focus for international expansion.

The Latin American drug screening market alone is projected to reach $1.1 billion by 2030, driven by increased public safety initiatives and workplace compliance programs.

"As we see increased interest from Spanish-speaking distributors and companies, we must ensure our solution remains accessible and relevant to these markets," said Harry Simeonidis, President and Chief Executive Officer of Intelligent Bio Solutions.

He further added that, "Integrating Latin American Spanish into our system is a key step toward opening new opportunities for future growth."

The multilingual enhancement is part of a broader upgrade to the company's drug screening system, targeting over 4 billion speakers worldwide.

This initiative is designed to support INBS' growing global footprint, which currently includes over 400 customer accounts across 19 countries.

The company's Intelligent Fingerprinting Drug Screening System offers rapid, hygienic drug testing using fingerprint sweat, delivering results in under ten minutes and screening for substances commonly found in workplace settings, including opiates, cocaine, methamphetamine, and cannabis.

INBS is also preparing for entry into the multi-billion-dollar U.S. market, following its FDA 510(k) submission in December 2024, and sees the new language capabilities as critical to serving a diverse user base.

Intelligent Bio Solutions emphasized that its commitment to business localization and user accessibility strengthens its competitive advantage in a growing global drug testing industry.

Currently, INBS is trading at $1.23 up by 1.61 percent on the Nasdaq.

