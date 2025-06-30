Is Intellicheck Mobilisa (IDN) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. (IDN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. is a member of the Industrial Products sector. This group includes 189 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IDN's full-year earnings has moved 70% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, IDN has moved about 95.4% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of 3.3% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

IHI CORP (IHICY) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 136.4%.

Over the past three months, IHI CORP's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 28.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. is a member of the Security and Safety Services industry, which includes 17 individual companies and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 5.4% this year, meaning that IDN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, IHI CORP belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. This 38-stock industry is currently ranked #78. The industry has moved +2.9% year to date.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. and IHI CORP as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

