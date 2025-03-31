Is Intellicheck Mobilisa (IDN) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. (IDN) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. is one of 199 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IDN's full-year earnings has moved 33.3% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that IDN has returned about 2.9% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of -6.6%. This shows that Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Kone Oyj Unsponsored ADR (KNYJY). The stock has returned 14.3% year-to-date.

For Kone Oyj Unsponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry, a group that includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #59 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 5.6% so far this year, so IDN is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Kone Oyj Unsponsored ADR falls under the Manufacturing - Electronics industry. Currently, this industry has 16 stocks and is ranked #49. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -10.2%.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. and Kone Oyj Unsponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. (IDN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kone Oyj Unsponsored ADR (KNYJY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.