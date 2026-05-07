Intellicheck Mobilisa Holds 2026 Annual Meeting, Shareholders Elect Directors and Approve Auditor

Intellicheck Mobilisa (NASDAQ:IDN) held its 2026 annual meeting of stockholders virtually, with Chairman of the Board Guy Smith presiding and outlining the matters submitted for shareholder approval.

Meeting formalities and record date

Smith opened the meeting by introducing directors and officers participating virtually: Dondi Black, Gregory B. Braca, Dylan Glenn, Chief Executive Officer and Director Bryan Lewis, David E. Ullman, and Smith.

The company also noted it would take written questions from stockholders “regarding the proxy only” and would answer questions presented by stockholders after the meeting ended, according to Smith.

Meeting secretary Adam Sragovicz reported that the board had adopted resolutions providing that the meeting be held and had fixed March 23, 2026 as the record date for determining stockholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the meeting. Sragovicz also presented an affidavit from Robert Zabriskie of Continental Stock Transfer and Trust Company stating that the notice of the meeting, proxy statement, and proxy card were mailed on or about April 6, 2026 to stockholders of record.

Quorum and election inspector

Smith appointed Vito Cirone, an employee of Continental Stock Transfer and Trust Company, to serve as inspector of election. Cirone presented his oath electronically, and he reported a preliminary count indicating the presence of a quorum. Smith then declared that a quorum was present based on the holders of record of a majority of the voting power of outstanding shares being present in person or by proxy.

Proposals submitted to stockholders

Smith outlined four items of business put to a vote at the meeting:

Election of six directors for one-year terms, with nominees selected by the board’s nomination and governance committee.

for one-year terms, with nominees selected by the board’s nomination and governance committee. Approval of Forvis Mazars LLP as the company’s independent auditors for fiscal year 2026, as appointed by the audit committee.

as the company’s independent auditors for fiscal year 2026, as appointed by the audit committee. Advisory vote on executive compensation for the company’s named executive officers.

for the company’s named executive officers. Advisory vote on the frequency of future executive compensation advisory votes.

Smith called for votes on all proposals and then declared the polls closed.

Preliminary voting results and approvals

In his report as inspector of election, Cirone said that, on a preliminary count, 15,191,638 shares of common stock entitled to vote were represented at the meeting “either in person or by proxy,” comprising approximately 75.061% of the voting power of the company’s outstanding common stock.

Based on the preliminary report, Smith stated that each of the six director nominees had been elected by a plurality of the shares voted: Dondi Black, Gregory B. Braca, Dylan Glenn, Bryan Lewis, David E. Ullman, and Guy Smith.

Smith also announced that stockholders approved the appointment of Forvis Mazars as independent auditors for the 2026 fiscal year, approved the advisory vote on compensation for the company’s named executive officers, and approved a frequency of “one year” for future executive compensation advisory votes.

Adjournment

Lewis moved to adjourn the meeting, and Sragovicz seconded the motion. With no objections, Smith declared the meeting adjourned and thanked participating shareholders for attending.

About Intellicheck Mobilisa (NASDAQ:IDN)

Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc is a provider of mobile identity verification and authentication solutions designed to help organizations verify credentials and combat fraud. The company's technology leverages optical character recognition, machine learning, and biometric facial recognition to validate government‐issued IDs, passports, and other identity documents in real time. These solutions are deployed via on‐premises hardware or cloud‐based platforms, enabling clients to integrate identity checks directly into digital workflows and point‐of‐sale systems.

The firm's flagship offerings include mobile credential scanning applications and software development kits (SDKs) that support Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti–Money Laundering (AML), age verification, and regulatory compliance across multiple industries.

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