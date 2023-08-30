Intellicheck (IDN) Price Target Increased by 20.00% to 4.59

The average one-year price target for Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) has been revised to 4.59 / share. This is an increase of 20.00% from the prior estimate of 3.82 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.04 to a high of 5.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 77.91% from the latest reported closing price of 2.58 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intellicheck. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IDN is 0.05%, a decrease of 11.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.54% to 7,085K shares. The put/call ratio of IDN is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bleichroeder holds 2,074K shares representing 10.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clear Harbor Asset Management holds 1,502K shares representing 7.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,507K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDN by 6.49% over the last quarter.

Herald Investment Management holds 754K shares representing 3.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 750K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDN by 14.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 672K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management holds 286K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 613K shares, representing a decrease of 114.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDN by 51.28% over the last quarter.

Intellicheck Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Intellicheck is a trusted industry leader in technology solutions that stop identity theft and fraud with real-time identification authentication and verification. Intellicheck makes it possible for its clients to increase revenues, improve customer service, and increase operational efficiencies. The company is focused on partnering with banks, credit card issuers and retailers to prevent fraud. Intellicheck also serves law enforcement agencies, national defense clients and diverse state and federal government agencies.

