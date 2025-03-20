INTELLICHECK Earnings Results: $IDN Reports Quarterly Earnings

INTELLICHECK ($IDN) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported earnings of $0.03 per share, beating estimates of -$0.02 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $5,940,000, beating estimates of $5,100,500 by $839,500.
INTELLICHECK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 17 institutional investors add shares of INTELLICHECK stock to their portfolio, and 17 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPTRUST FINANCIAL ADVISORS added 241,556 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $676,356
- CLEAR HARBOR ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 166,300 shares (-13.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $465,639
- AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 150,036 shares (-8.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $420,100
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 49,868 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $139,630
- CUTTER & CO BROKERAGE, INC. added 23,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $64,399
- CORIENT PRIVATE WEALTH LLC added 20,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,000
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC removed 17,384 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $37,723
