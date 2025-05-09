Intellia's Q1 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Pipeline in Focus, Stock Up

Intellia Therapeutics NTLA incurred a loss of $1.10 per share (including one-time expenses of change in fair value of investments) in the first quarter of 2025, which was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.26. In the year-ago quarter, the company had incurred a loss of $1.12 per share.

The company’s total revenues currently comprise only collaboration revenues. Intellia reported revenues of $16.6 million for the first quarter of 2025. Revenues declined 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues, however, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $15 million. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

The year-over-year decrease in revenues was due to lower collaboration revenues received under the agreement with AvenCell.

Shares of Intellia were up 13.6% on May 8 owing to the better-than-expected results.

Year to date, the stock has plunged 28.9% compared with the industry’s decline of 8%.



NTLA’s Q1 Earnings in Detail

Intellia’s collaboration revenues beat our model estimate of $4.9 million.

Research and development expenses totaled $108.4 million, down 3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The decrease was due to lower employee-related expenses, stock-based compensation and other costs.

General and administrative expenses decreased around 6.5% year over year to $29 million due to reduced stock-based compensation expenses and a reduction in workforce.

As of March 31, 2025, Intellia had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities worth $707.1 million compared with $861.7 million as of Dec. 31, 2024. The company expects this cash balance to fund its ongoing operations into the first half of 2027.

NTLA's Recent Pipeline Updates

Intellia has collaborated with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals REGN for the development of its investigational in vivo genome-editing candidate, nexiguran ziclumeran (nex-z, also known as NTLA-2001), which is being studied for two indications — ATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy (ATTRv-PN) and ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM).

Nex-z is part of the company’s co-development and co-promotion agreement with Regeneron. While NTLA is the lead party in the deal for nex-z, REGN shares 25% of the development costs and commercial profits.

The phase III MAGNITUDE study is evaluating the safety and efficacy of nex-z in patients with ATTR-CM. Enrollment is currently ongoing in the study. The FDA granted the Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation to nex-z for the treatment of ATTR-CM in March.

Intellia dosed the first patient in the phase III MAGNITUDE 2 study evaluating nex-z for the treatment of patients with ATTRv-PN in April. Enrollment in this study is expected to be completed in 2026.

Intellia is developing another pipeline candidate, NTLA-2002, for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (“HAE”). The pivotal phase III HAELO study is actively enrolling patients evaluating NTLA-2002 for treating HAE. Intellia dosed the first patient in the HAELO study in January 2025. Enrollment in the same is likely to be completed in the third quarter of 2025.

The company plans to submit a potential biologics license application for NTLA-2002 in HAE in the second half of 2026.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

NTLA’s Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Intellia currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ANIP and Beam Therapeutics Inc. BEAM, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

In the past 60 days, estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings per share have increased from $6.30 to $6.36 for 2025. During the same time, earnings per share estimates for 2026 have increased from $6.85 to $7.14. Year to date, shares of ANIP have rallied 29.4%.

ANIP’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 17.32%.

In the past 60 days, estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ loss per share have narrowed from $4.45 to $4.30 for 2025. During the same time, loss per share estimates for 2026 have narrowed from $4.94 to $4.65. Year to date, shares of BEAM have plunged 30.5%.

BEAM’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters while missing the same on the remaining two occasions, the average negative surprise being 3.14%.

