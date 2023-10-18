News & Insights

Intellia Therapeutics: FDA Allows To Begin Phase 3 Trial Of NTLA-2001 - Quick Facts

October 18, 2023 — 07:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) announced the FDA has cleared the company's Investigational New Drug application for NTLA-2001 for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy. The global Phase 3 study of NTLA-2001, an in vivo CRISPR-based gene editing candidate, is anticipated to initiate by year-end 2023.

"The FDA clearance of the NTLA-2001 IND application allows us to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial in the United States, marking the first in vivo CRISPR-based candidate to begin late-stage clinical development. This is another important step forward for Intellia and our collaborator, Regeneron," said Intellia CEO John Leonard.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms.
