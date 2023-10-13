News & Insights

Intellia Therapeutics: EMA Grants PRIME Designation To NTLA-2002 - Quick Facts

October 13, 2023 — 09:21 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) announced the European Medicines Agency has granted Priority Medicine designation to NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. NTLA-2002 is an in vivo CRISPR-based investigational therapy designed to prevent potentially life-threatening swelling attacks in people with hereditary angioedema.

The PRIME designation was granted based on positive interim data from the Phase 1 portion of the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of NTLA-2002 in patients with HAE. PRIME is the fourth specialty regulatory designation Intellia has received for NTLA-2002.

