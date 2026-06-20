Intellia Therapeutics vs. Omeros: Which Emerging Biotech Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Intellia Therapeutics is leveraging its strategic partnership with Regeneron to advance a deep pipeline of CRISPR-based gene editing therapies.

Omeros recently entered the commercial stage with the FDA approval of Yartemlea and a significant development deal with Novo Nordisk.

Which biotechnology stock is the better choice for your portfolio as these companies transition toward commercial scale?

10 stocks we like better than Intellia Therapeutics ›

Choosing between Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) and Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) in 2026 requires balancing the explosive potential of gene editing against the steady rollout of newly approved orphan disease treatments.

Intellia Therapeutics focuses on permanent genetic cures using CRISPR technology, while Omeros develops protein and small-molecule therapies for rare diseases and cancers. While both operate in the high-risk, high-reward biotech stocks landscape, their financial profiles and clinical milestones offer different paths for retail investors.

The case for Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics is a clinical-stage leader focused on CRISPR-based gene editing to treat diseases at their genetic source. The company primarily advances therapies for hereditary angioedema (HAE) and transthyretin amyloidosis through its lead programs, lonvoguran ziclumeran and nexiguran ziclumeran. A core pillar of its strategy is a deep collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN), which involves co-developing therapies for neurological and muscular diseases.

In FY 2025, revenue reached approximately $67.7 million, representing a year-over-year growth rate of nearly 17%. Despite this top-line growth, the company reported a net loss of roughly $412.7 million for the period. This isn;t unusual for a developmental stage biotech company.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the company maintains a very low debt-to-equity ratio of nearly 0.1x. This ratio measures total debt relative to shareholders’ equity, indicating a conservative approach to borrowing. Free cash flow was nearly negative $396 million.

The case for Omeros Corp

Omeros is transitioning to a commercial-stage company following the FDA’s late 2025 approval of Yartemlea for the treatment of TA-TMA, transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy. Beyond its lead product, the company has secured a significant partnership with Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO) to develop zaltenibart, a MASP-3 inhibitor. This collaboration provides Omeros with potential milestone payments and royalties, which are essential for its long-term revenue strategy.

For FY 2025, Omeros had no revenue, as its first commercial product had only recently received regulatory approval. The company reported a net loss of approximately $3.4 million, a significant improvement over prior-year losses in the early stage of its commercial transition.

The company’s current balance sheet shows cash on hand of $135.3 million and debt of $226.6 million, a manageable level for an upstart biotech company.

Risk profile comparison

Intellia Therapeutics faces significant risks related to clinical development and regulatory hurdles. The Magnitude trial for nex-z remains on clinical hold following a patient death in late 2025, which could delay potential approvals. However, a similar trial, Magnititude-2, had its clinical hold lifted by the FDA in January. Additionally, the company is involved in complex intellectual property litigation with entities such as BlueAllele Corp. and the Broad Institute over CRISPR patent rights.

Omeros is heavily dependent on the successful market adoption of Yartemlea, its only commercial product. Any failure in physician or payer acceptance could materially harm its financial viability. Furthermore, the company relies on Novo Nordisk for the successful development of zaltenibart and carries significant debt, including convertible notes that are due in 2029.

Valuation comparison

Intellia Therapeutics is not forecast to have earnings so there is no forward price-to-earnings ratio, while Omeros carries a much higher premium to the sector following its recent product approval and smaller equity base.

Metric Intellia Therapeutics Omeros Sector Benchmark Forward P/E N/A 58x 24.6x P/S ratio 28.5x 74.2x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLV sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Intellia Therapeutics’ CRISPR gene-editing technology for the treatment is showing promising Phase III trial data this spring, leading many to expect that the treatment for HAE could be approved by the FDA in the first half of 2027. If the promise of gene editing comes through, Intellia could have a run of significant treatments for diseases that have no treatment today. However, most of Intellia’s pipeline is very early stage. While the HAE treatment is in Phase III, the last stage before approval, it is worth noting that Phase III drugs are not guaranteed approval, and in some cases, even those that could receive approval are not brought to market because they are seen as unprofitable.

From a financial standpoint, Intella has financial resources for operations through 2028, so there is no urgent need to raise cash. But Wall Street sees the business continuing to post deep losses through 2029.

Omeros Corp is transitioning from a developmental-stage biotech to a commercial operation, so it looks like a safer bet. The company just posted its first-quarter revenue in 2026, reporting $9.89 million in sales of Yartemlea, a figure management says reflects strong interest in the treatment. The business posted huge net income, relative to sales, of $56.06 million, thanks to upfront payments from Novo Nordisk.

Since Yartemlea has just launched, management isn’t estimating sales and income for the current quarter. Sales teams are visiting every transplant facility in the U.S. this quarter to spread the word about the TM-TMA treatment. Wall Street is bullish, expecting about $68 million in revenue this year, then double that in 2027, with net income close to $22 million this year from licensing and a loss of $22 million next year.

Omneros comes at a premium to the sector, but it’s encouraging to see a biotech coming to market with firm initial sales, a very healthy balance sheet, and projections for relatively minor losses next year, followed by consistent profits.

Intellia could be a home run, but there’s a big risk of a swing and miss. Omeros gets the nod.

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Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Intellia Therapeutics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.