Intellia Therapeutics reports Q3 EPS ($1.34), consensus ($1.39)

Reports Q3 revenue $9.111M, consensus $7.86M. “Our third quarter and recent period have been marked by outstanding progress in advancing our pipeline of CRISPR-based gene editing therapies,” said Intellia President and Chief Executive Officer John Leonard, M.D. “A key achievement was the initiation of the HAELO Phase 3 study, which we believe will demonstrate what we’ve seen in the first-in-human study – a one-time treatment of NTLA-2002 has the potential to be a functional cure for hereditary angioedema. In addition, we are very pleased the strong pace of enrollment has continued in the ongoing MAGNITUDE Phase 3 study of nex-z for people living with ATTR amyloidosis with cardiomyopathy. Following the recent IND clearance from the FDA for the MAGNITUDE-2 Phase 3 study of nex-z in polyneuropathy patients, we are on track to initiate our third Phase 3 study in the weeks ahead. We look forward to the AHA annual meeting next week, where we will be sharing the first biomarker and functional capacity data from the Phase 1 study of nex-z, and further build upon Intellia’s industry-leading position in ushering in a new era of medicine.”

