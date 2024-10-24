Intellia Therapeutics price target lowered to $88 from $94 at Chardan

Chardan lowered the firm’s price target on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) to $88 from $94 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after Intellia shared data from the Phase 2 portion of its trial of in vivo gene editing therapy NTLA-2002 in hereditary angioedema, or HAE, which demonstrated a 77% reduction in HAE attacks versus placebo over weeks 1-16 after a one-time 50 mg dose. While the firm views the results as “impressive,” they did not quite match the high expectations set by Phase 1 data, says the analyst, whose reduction in target reflects an increase in the firm odds of success for the clinical program to 75% from 65%, countered by a slowing in its commercial ramp/uptake assumptions as patients may take longer to decide to switch.

