Intellia Therapeutics price target lowered to $70 from $80 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo lowered the firm’s price target on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) to $70 from $80 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm notes that Phase 1 ATTR-CM data for nex-z compare well vs. historical data shown by silencers and stabilizers, despite having a greater proportion of patients with more severe disease. Wells thinks this should bode well for Phase 3 success.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on NTLA:
- Intellia Therapeutics price target raised to $91 from $88 at Chardan
- Intellia Therapeutics price target lowered to $60 from $70 at Oppenheimer
- Intellia Therapeutics price target lowered to $55 from $76 at Barclays
- Intellia Therapeutics Reports Q3 2024 Financial Progress
- Intellia Therapeutics price target lowered to $40 from $41 at JonesResearch
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.