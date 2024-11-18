Intellia Therapeutics price target lowered to $70 from $80 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo lowered the firm’s price target on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) to $70 from $80 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm notes that Phase 1 ATTR-CM data for nex-z compare well vs. historical data shown by silencers and stabilizers, despite having a greater proportion of patients with more severe disease. Wells thinks this should bode well for Phase 3 success.

