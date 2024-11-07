Intellia Therapeutics price target lowered to $40 from $41 at JonesResearch

JonesResearch analyst Debanjana Chatterjee lowered the firm’s price target on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) to $40 from $41 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The firm increased its projections for the company’s R&D spend to support three Phase 3 trials in coming years.
