Intellia Therapeutics price target lowered to $40 from $41 at JonesResearch

JonesResearch analyst Debanjana Chatterjee lowered the firm’s price target on Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) to $40 from $41 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The firm increased its projections for the company’s R&D spend to support three Phase 3 trials in coming years.

