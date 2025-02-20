Intellia Therapeutics to Present Q4 and Full-Year 2024 Financial Results on February 27, 2025

Intellia Therapeutics will report its Q4 and full-year 2024 results on February 27, 2025, during a conference call.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will hold a conference call on February 27, 2025, at 8 a.m. ET to present its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results and operational highlights. Participants can join by dialing specific numbers for U.S. and international callers, and a live webcast will also be available. A replay of the call will be accessible on Intellia’s website later that day. As a clinical-stage gene editing company, Intellia focuses on developing CRISPR-based therapies to address unmet medical needs and aims to set a new standard for gene editing technologies and treatments. For more information, visit their website or follow them on social media.

Intellia Therapeutics is set to present its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results and operational highlights, indicating transparency and engagement with investors.

The company emphasizes its focus on developing novel, first-in-class medicines, showcasing its commitment to addressing important unmet medical needs.

Intellia's continued expansion of its CRISPR-based platform demonstrates innovation and the potential for future advancements in gene editing technology.

Details of the fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results are pending, which may indicate potential weaknesses in performance or areas of concern that are not yet disclosed.

What date will Intellia Therapeutics present its 2024 financial results?

Intellia Therapeutics will present its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results on February 27, 2025.

How can I join the Intellia Therapeutics conference call?

To join the call, U.S. callers should dial 1-833-316-0545 and international callers should dial 1-412-317-5726.

What time does the Intellia Therapeutics conference call start?

The conference call will start at 8 a.m. ET on February 27, 2025.

Where can I find the replay of the conference call?

A replay of the call will be available on the Events and Presentations page of Intellia's website starting at 12 p.m. ET on February 27, 2025.

What is the focus of Intellia Therapeutics?

Intellia Therapeutics is focused on developing gene editing therapies using CRISPR technology to address unmet medical needs.

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA), a leading clinical-stage gene editing company focused on revolutionizing medicine with CRISPR-based therapies, will present its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results and operational highlights in a conference call on February 27, 2025, at 8 a.m. ET.





U.S. callers should dial 1-833-316-0545 and international callers should dial 1-412-317-5726, approximately five minutes before the call. All participants should ask to be connected to the Intellia Therapeutics conference call.



