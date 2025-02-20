Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) Stock Jumps 6.5%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) shares rallied 6.5% in the last trading session to close at $12.28. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 16% gain over the past four weeks.

Last month, the company announced that it had dosed the first patient in the phase III HAELO study evaluating NTLA-2002, its novel in vivo CRISPR gene editing therapy for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE). The growing optimism related to the development of NTLA-2002 for treating HAE might have driven the recent share price rally.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $1.32 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +9.6%. Revenues are expected to be $8.82 million, up 559.4% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Intellia Therapeutics, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.5% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on NTLA going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Intellia Therapeutics is a member of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. One other stock in the same industry, Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ETON), finished the last trading session 13.3% lower at $14.85. ETON has returned 12.2% over the past month.

For Eton Pharmaceuticals , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -12.5% over the past month to -$0.02. This represents a change of +77.8% from what the company reported a year ago. Eton Pharmaceuticals currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

