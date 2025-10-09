Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) Soars 19.7%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) shares ended the last trading session 19.7% higher at $24.47. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 72.1% gain over the past four weeks.

The price rise can be attributed to growing investor optimism related to the company’s leading in vivo genome-editing candidates, nex-z and lonvo-z, which are being developed for treating transthyretin (ATTR) amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema (“HAE”), respectively. Last month, Intellia completed enrollment in the phase III HAELO study evaluating lonvo-z for treating patients with HAE.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $1.00 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +25.4%. Revenues are expected to be $14.38 million, up 57.8% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Intellia Therapeutics, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised marginally higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on NTLA going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Intellia Therapeutics is part of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. AC Immune (ACIU), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 2% lower at $3.52. ACIU has returned 63.2% in the past month.

AC Immune's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.23. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -483.3%. AC Immune currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

