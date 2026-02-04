Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) Price Target Increased by 35.10% to 23.94

The average one-year price target for Intellia Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:NTLA) has been revised to $23.94 / share. This is an increase of 35.10% from the prior estimate of $17.72 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $111.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 83.47% from the latest reported closing price of $13.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 455 funds or institutions reporting positions in Intellia Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 45 owner(s) or 9.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NTLA is 0.11%, an increase of 38.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.02% to 126,686K shares. The put/call ratio of NTLA is 0.29, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 11,919K shares representing 10.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,018K shares , representing a decrease of 9.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTLA by 36.86% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 9,550K shares representing 8.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,484K shares , representing an increase of 11.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NTLA by 6.47% over the last quarter.

Contrarius Group Holdings holds 5,890K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,553K shares , representing an increase of 73.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTLA by 287.58% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 4,279K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,047K shares , representing an increase of 52.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NTLA by 246.53% over the last quarter.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals holds 3,703K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.