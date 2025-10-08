Is Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 959 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NTLA's full-year earnings has moved 3.6% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, NTLA has moved about 75.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 1.5% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 55.3%.

In Akebia Therapeutics' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 100% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 471 individual stocks and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 8.6% this year, meaning that NTLA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Akebia Therapeutics, however, belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry. Currently, this 147-stock industry is ranked #78. The industry has moved +9.6% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.