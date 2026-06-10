Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) Down 7.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA). Shares have lost about 7.9% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Intellia Therapeutics due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Intellia Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss Mark

Intellia incurred a first-quarter 2026 loss of 81 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 92 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company had incurred a loss of $1.10 per share.

Intellia’s total revenues currently comprise only collaboration revenues. The company reported revenues of $15 million for the first quarter of 2026, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16 million. Total revenues declined 9.5% year over year.

Quarter in Detail

Research and development expenses totaled $80.7 million, down 25.5% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The decrease was due to lower employee-related expenses, stock-based compensation and reduced spending on research materials and contracted services.

General and administrative expenses in the first quarter were $34.8 million, up 20.1% year over year, primarily due to continued investments in building the company’s commercial infrastructure and higher legal expenses, partially offset by lower stock-based compensation.

As of March 31, 2026, Intellia had cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities worth $517.2 million compared with $605.1 million as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Following an underwritten public offering of common stock, the company expects its cash runway to support operations into 2028.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a upward trend in estimates revision.

The consensus estimate has shifted 7.62% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Intellia Therapeutics has a average Growth Score of C, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with an A. However, the stock has a grade of F on the value side, putting it in the fifth quintile for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions looks promising. Notably, Intellia Therapeutics has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

Performance of an Industry Player

Intellia Therapeutics belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Another stock from the same industry, Incyte (INCY), has gained 4.1% over the past month. More than a month has passed since the company reported results for the quarter ended March 2026.

Incyte reported revenues of $1.27 billion in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +20.9%. EPS of $1.81 for the same period compares with $1.16 a year ago.

Incyte is expected to post earnings of $1.80 per share for the current quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +14.7%. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate has changed -3.3%.

Incyte has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) based on the overall direction and magnitude of estimate revisions. Additionally, the stock has a VGM Score of B.

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Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.