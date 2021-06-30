Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A Whopping 690% Share Price Gain

We think all investors should try to buy and hold high quality multi-year winners. And highest quality companies can see their share prices grow by huge amounts. For example, the Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) share price is up a whopping 690% in the last half decade, a handsome return for long term holders. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. And in the last month, the share price has gained 81%.

We love happy stories like this one. The company should be really proud of that performance!

Intellia Therapeutics isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last 5 years Intellia Therapeutics saw its revenue grow at 30% per year. Even measured against other revenue-focussed companies, that's a good result. Fortunately, the market has not missed this, and has pushed the share price up by 51% per year in that time. It's never too late to start following a top notch stock like Intellia Therapeutics, since some long term winners go on winning for decades. So we'd recommend you take a closer look at this one, but keep in mind the market seems optimistic.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGM:NTLA Earnings and Revenue Growth June 30th 2021

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. If you are thinking of buying or selling Intellia Therapeutics stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Intellia Therapeutics shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 589% over one year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 51% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Intellia Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Intellia Therapeutics is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

