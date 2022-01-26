Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) shareholders have earned a 46% CAGR over the last five years

Some Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) shareholders are probably rather concerned to see the share price fall 35% over the last three months. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last half decade have been spectacular. Indeed, the share price is up a whopping 556% in that time. So it might be that some shareholders are taking profits after good performance. The most important thing for savvy investors to consider is whether the underlying business can justify the share price gain. It really delights us to see such great share price performance for investors.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Intellia Therapeutics wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last 5 years Intellia Therapeutics saw its revenue grow at 20% per year. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Fortunately, the market has not missed this, and has pushed the share price up by 46% per year in that time. It's never too late to start following a top notch stock like Intellia Therapeutics, since some long term winners go on winning for decades. On the face of it, this looks lke a good opportunity, although we note sentiment seems very positive already.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NasdaqGM:NTLA Earnings and Revenue Growth January 26th 2022

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Intellia Therapeutics shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 32% over one year. However, that falls short of the 46% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. Potential buyers might understandably feel they've missed the opportunity, but it's always possible business is still firing on all cylinders. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Intellia Therapeutics that you should be aware of.

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

