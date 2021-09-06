Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Is In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) shareholders have done very well over the last year, with the share price soaring by 876%. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

In light of its strong share price run, we think now is a good time to investigate how risky Intellia Therapeutics' cash burn is. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

How Long Is Intellia Therapeutics' Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. In June 2021, Intellia Therapeutics had US$529m in cash, and was debt-free. In the last year, its cash burn was US$181m. So it had a cash runway of about 2.9 years from June 2021. Notably, analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will break even (at a free cash flow level) in about 4 years. Essentially, that means the company will either reduce its cash burn, or else require more cash. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Intellia Therapeutics Growing?

NasdaqGM:NTLA Debt to Equity History September 6th 2021

It was quite stunning to see that Intellia Therapeutics increased its cash burn by 337% over the last year. While that's concerning on it's own, the fact that operating revenue was actually down 18% over the same period makes us positively tremulous. Considering these two factors together makes us nervous about the direction the company seems to be heading. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

Can Intellia Therapeutics Raise More Cash Easily?

Intellia Therapeutics seems to be in a fairly good position, in terms of cash burn, but we still think it's worthwhile considering how easily it could raise more money if it wanted to. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Intellia Therapeutics' cash burn of US$181m is about 1.6% of its US$11b market capitalisation. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

How Risky Is Intellia Therapeutics' Cash Burn Situation?

On this analysis of Intellia Therapeutics' cash burn, we think its cash runway was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. Shareholders can take heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven. Based on the factors mentioned in this article, we think its cash burn situation warrants some attention from shareholders, but we don't think they should be worried. Taking an in-depth view of risks, we've identified 3 warning signs for Intellia Therapeutics that you should be aware of before investing.

