Intellia Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:NTLA) investors will be pleased with their splendid 274% return over the last five years

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on the bright side, you can make far more than 100% on a really good stock. Long term Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) shareholders would be well aware of this, since the stock is up 274% in five years. On top of that, the share price is up 33% in about a quarter. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Given that Intellia Therapeutics didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

For the last half decade, Intellia Therapeutics can boast revenue growth at a rate of 11% per year. That's a pretty good long term growth rate. We'd argue this growth has been reflected in the share price which has climbed at a rate of 30% per year over in that time. Given that the business has made good progress on the top line, it would be worth taking a look at the growth trend. When a growth trend accelerates, be it in revenue or earnings, it can indicate an inflection point for the business, which is can often be an opportunity for investors.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

We regret to report that Intellia Therapeutics shareholders are down 62% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 12%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 30% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Intellia Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Intellia Therapeutics that you should be aware of before investing here.

