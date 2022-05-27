Intellia Therapeutics jumps in popularity on the Fintel platform to 76th spot

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) has gained 1022 ranks this week and is currently the 76th most held security on the platform after. The chart below shows the significant jump in retail positions by users on the Fintel platform:

Intellia Therapeutics is a clinical-stage genome editing biotech company. The company develops curative therapeutics through a CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing system.

NTLA shares saw a significant spike to an all-time high of $202.73 at the end of August 2021, following promising interim trial results with Regeneron from a phase 1 clinical study for NTLA-2001. NTLA capitalized on the significant increase in the share price by raising $600 million, which was well above the firm’s intended $400 million capital raise. Following the peak, shares have decreased and have lost 63% in 2022 alone. NTLA shares look to have stabilized around the $40 level over May in a market experiencing significant volatility.

Intellia reported first quarter results that topped analyst expectations with collaboration revenue of $11.3 million compared to a forecast of $8.5 million during the month. However, the firm did miss profit forecasts, posting EPS of -$1.96 vs. a consensus of -$1.11. The firm spent $133.1 million on research & development expenses and ended the quarter with just under $1 billion in cash and short-term liquidity.

Key management commentary accompanying the result included: “Intellia is successfully executing on its 2022 strategic priorities as we advance our proprietary CRISPR-based drug discovery and development platform” and “Intellia remains well-funded to drive forward our robust portfolio and to support continued investment in platform innovation as we build upon our leadership position in genome editing.”

The firm’s upcoming events and milestones have been included at the end of this article.

Although retail investor activity has only spiked recently, institutional investors have been actively acquiring the stock throughout the last five years consistently. NTLA currently has 769 institutions on the register that own 82.2 million shares. The chart provided below illustrates the activity:

Other Fintel analysis highlighted a short squeeze score of 75.53 for the stock. 10.1% of NTLA’s float is currently shorted, according to Nasdaq and CapitalIQ data. This score is the function of a quantitative model that analyzes several short-related factors to help track stocks that have a higher likelihood of a short squeeze.

The options market sentiment is bullish on the company in the near term, with put/call ratios of 0.59 and 0.97 for near term options expirations dated June 17 and July 15, respectively.

Interesting points from analysts:

Jay Olsen from Oppenheimer notes that NTLA will continue to tap into collaborations with a minimal initial investment and promising upside potential. The firm remains ‘outperform’ rating with a target of $130.

Post Q1 result, Maury Raycroft from Jefferies viewed the recent stock pullback as a buying opportunity as NTLA continues to have meaningful catalysts over the next year. The firm remains ‘buy-rated with a target of $193.

Silvan Tuerkcan from JMP securities sees the $1 billion cash runway lasting for at least 24 months and reiterated a ‘market perform’ rating given the pullback in the share price. They reduced their target to $110 from $165, driven by an increase in the WACC (weighted average cost of capital) used in valuation calculations. This was due to market conditions that have affected growth stocks and ETFs' outsized influence on the gene-editing peer group.

NTLA has a consensus ‘buy’ rating with an average target price of $135 per share, implying a 209% capital upside to the current share price.

Upcoming Events for the Company include:

The Company will participate in the following events during the second quarter of 2022:

Jefferies Healthcare Conference, June 9, New York

EASL International Liver Congress™ 2022, June 22-26, London

Upcoming Milestones for NTLA:

The Company has set forth the following for pipeline progression:

In Vivo

NTLA-2001 for ATTR amyloidosis: Report additional interim data from ATTRv-PN arm of Phase 1 study in June 2022 Present interim data from ATTR-CM arm of Phase 1 study in 2H 2022 Complete enrollment of Phase 1 study for both ATTRv-PN and ATTR-CM subjects in 2022

NTLA-2002 for HAE: Present interim data from Phase 1/2 study in 2H 2022

NTLA-3001 for AATD: File an IND or IND-equivalent in 2023

Advance at least one additional new in vivo development candidate by the end of 2022

Ex Vivo

NTLA-5001 for AML: Continue to enroll patients in Phase 1/2a study in 2022

Modular Platform:

Advance additional novel platform capabilities in 2022

