Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Just Reported And Analysts Have Been Cutting Their Estimates

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) missed earnings with its latest full-year results, disappointing overly-optimistic forecasters. Revenues came in at US$58m, missing analyst expectations by 13%. Statutory losses per share fell slightly short, coming in at US$2.40, 6.1% below what the analysts had predicted. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGM:NTLA Earnings and Revenue Growth February 28th 2021

After the latest results, the consensus from Intellia Therapeutics' twelve analysts is for revenues of US$35.2m in 2021, which would reflect a painful 39% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Losses are expected to increase substantially, hitting US$2.88 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$43.1m and losses of US$2.96 per share in 2021. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a meaningful downgrade to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

The consensus price target rose 5.5% to US$74.38, with the analysts increasingly optimistic about shrinking losses, despite the expected decline in sales. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Intellia Therapeutics analyst has a price target of US$116 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$22.00. With such a wide range in price targets, analysts are almost certainly betting on widely divergent outcomes in the underlying business. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 39%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 33% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 19% next year. It's pretty clear that Intellia Therapeutics' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Intellia Therapeutics going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 3 warning signs for Intellia Therapeutics that you need to be mindful of.

