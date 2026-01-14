Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) Recently Broke Out Above the 200-Day Moving Average

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, NTLA broke through the 200-day moving average, which suggests a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average is widely-used by traders and analysts, and helps establish market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments over the long term. The indicator moves higher or lower together with longer-term price moves, serving as a support or resistance level.

NTLA could be on the verge of another rally after moving 28.7% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider NTLA's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 2 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Investors may want to watch NTLA for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.