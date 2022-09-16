Intellia Therapeutics Falls 14% Despite Positive Phase 1 Results

(RTTNews) - Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) shares are sliding more than 14 percent on Friday morning trade, despite the company and Regeneron Phamaceuticals Inc. (REGN) announcing a positive result for its ongoing phase 1 clinical trial of NTLA-2001, an investigational genome editing therapy. Regeneron stock is in tandem with the general trend on the day, with major stocks in the red.

Currently shares are at $58.76, down 14.33 percent from the previous close of $68.58 on a volume of 1,229,298.

