INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS Earnings Results: $NTLA Reports Quarterly Earnings

INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS ($NTLA) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of -$1.24 per share, beating estimates of -$1.36 by $0.12. The company also reported revenue of $12,870,000, beating estimates of $8,702,548 by $4,167,452.

INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS Insider Trading Activity

INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS insiders have traded $NTLA stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NTLA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN M LEONARD (President and CEO) sold 26,807 shares for an estimated $326,509

DAVID LEBWOHL (EVP, Chief Medical Officer) sold 9,557 shares for an estimated $116,404

LAURA SEPP-LORENZINO (EVP, Chief Scientific Officer) sold 8,966 shares for an estimated $109,205

JAMES BASTA (EVP, General Counsel) sold 7,074 shares for an estimated $86,161

DEREK HICKS (EVP, Chief Business Officer) sold 6,502 shares for an estimated $79,194

MICHAEL P DUBE (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,384 shares for an estimated $54,959 .

. MUNA BHANJI sold 265 shares for an estimated $2,642

INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 171 institutional investors add shares of INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 155 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

